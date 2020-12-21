 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News