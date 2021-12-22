Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.