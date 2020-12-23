 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News