Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23 in Greensboro

A monster winter storm is bearing down on much of the US. More than half of the population are under wind-chill and winter weather alerts. CNN's Britley Rits has more.

It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees.

Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

