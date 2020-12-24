 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News