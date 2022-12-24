It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
