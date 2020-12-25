 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

