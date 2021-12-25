Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
