Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday.
Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s today.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect cl…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …