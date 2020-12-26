Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We w…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We …
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 de…