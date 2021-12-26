Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.