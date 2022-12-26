Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
