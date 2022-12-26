 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

