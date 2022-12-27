Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
