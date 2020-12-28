Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Greensboro, NC
