Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.