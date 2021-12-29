 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

