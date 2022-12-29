Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees.
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
We will see clear skies today.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect cl…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. Th…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…