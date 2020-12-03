 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

