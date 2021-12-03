Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.