Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
