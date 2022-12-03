Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro are…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be…
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance…