Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.