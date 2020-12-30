 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News