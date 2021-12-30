 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

