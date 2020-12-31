Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Greensboro, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
