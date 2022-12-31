Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
We will see clear skies today.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees.
It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. Th…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Monday, with temperature…