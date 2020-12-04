Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.