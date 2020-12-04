 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News