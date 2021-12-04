Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.