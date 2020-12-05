 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

