Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.