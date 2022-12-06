 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6 in Greensboro

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

