Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.