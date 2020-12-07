 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News