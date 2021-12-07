Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
