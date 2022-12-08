Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.