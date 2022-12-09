Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9 in Greensboro

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.