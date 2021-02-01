The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:30 AM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. …
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. E…
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted…