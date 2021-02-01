 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:30 AM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

