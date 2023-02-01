 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Greensboro

The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For lon…

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert