 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News