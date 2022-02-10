Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.