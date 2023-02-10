Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
