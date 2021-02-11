 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News