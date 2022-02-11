 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

