Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees.