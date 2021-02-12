 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

