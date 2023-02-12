Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
