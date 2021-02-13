Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
