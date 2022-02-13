Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
