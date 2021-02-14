 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

