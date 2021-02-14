Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Friday, Gree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variabl…
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye o…
This evening in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light a…