Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.