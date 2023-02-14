Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees.
46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky.
The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.