It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
