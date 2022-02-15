 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

