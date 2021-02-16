Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
